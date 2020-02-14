Home

JACK WRANA


1936 - 2020
JACK WRANA Obituary
Jack Wrana

age 83, of Lodge Road S.W., Sherrodsville, Ohio, died early Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia after a series of illnesses. He was born September 18, 1936, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, and was the son of the late Bernard and Helen Dale Wrana. His wife, Linda Kay Shurtz "Lynn" Wrana, whom he married December 27, 1964, passed away on March 1, 2011. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jimmy Wrana. Jack was a primarily a welder who worked for Gradall, Inc. at New Philadelphia. He began working there in January of 1964 and retired in July of 1998. He was a U. S. Army Veteran who served his country at the very end of the Korean War, and was a 1954 graduate of Conotton Valley High School. He, along with his late wife Lynn, formerly owned and operated the Dellroy Pizza Shop and he looked forward to spending time there after work. He was fond of mushroom hunting near his home and was privileged to share the experience of collecting walnuts with his granddaughter Helene at Atwood Beach. He would occasionally travel to Mountaineer to gamble a little ... but his true sense of contentment came from spending time inside the Atwood Lake area home that he built. He will be remembered by his family as a caring father and attentive grandpa.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kimber Lee Wrana of Sherrodsville and Jacalynn Wrana (Merridy) Taylor of Irmo, South Carolina; three granddaughters: Helene Bray of Sherrodsville, and Taylor and Kaitlyn Halfacre, both of Irmo, South Carolina: a brother, James D. (Jolien) Wrana of Tabor Ridge, Mineral City, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews and a large family of friends.

Jack's family is planning memorial services for a later date. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. In appreciation for their extraordinary level of attention and kindness, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2020
