Jacky Lee Hensley 1938-2019
80, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born September 1, 1938 in Floe, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Moody Charles and Ruby Ivy (Vaughn) Hensley. On September 27, 1959, Jack married the former Donna Raye Nickison who survives him at their home.
He is also survived by their children, Laura (Charles) Bernard and Carl (Melissa) Hensley; grandchildren, Harmony Bernard, Jamie Shuman, Tony Bernard, Ashley Wallick and Carl Hensley, II; and eight great-grandchildren. Jack is survived by his sister, Carol Hensley, and several nieces and nephews, as well. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Quarles.
Jack was the longtime owner and proprietor of Jack's Produce in Tuscarawas. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a life member of Tuscarawas V.F.W. Post #7943. Jack was also a life member of the Uhrichsville Moose Lodge #740 where he was very active, having served as the administrator from 1993 to 2005. He was active within Moose Heart, Moose Haven and Moose Legion, and earned a Pilgrim Degree in the Loyal Order of the Moose.
Services, officiated by Pastor Brian Flood, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park in New Philadelphia. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, concluding with a 7:45 p.m. Moose Memorial Service. Memorial contributions may be made to the and Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019