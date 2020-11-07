Jacqueline "Jacque" J. Baumbergerwent to be with the Lord on November 4, 2020, while resting at her daughters home in Wooster, Ohio. She was surrounded by family at the time. Jacque was born May 26, 1932 in West Lafayette, Ohio. She was a lifetime resident of Uhrichsville, Ohio. She celebrated 65 years of marriage with her husband, Ralph before he preceded her in death in 2018. Along with her son, Larry; parents, John and Elizabeth (Wigfield) Horsfall; sister, Betty; and son-in-law, Rick Kreinbihl.She is survived by her brother, Dave (Dottie) Horsfall; children: Linda Kreinbihl, Rodney (Joni) Baumberger, Roger (Yong) Baumberger, Ralph (Denise) Baumberger, Ray (Susie) Baumberger and Roxanne (Roy) Poulson; grandchildren: Lewie (Nichole) Kreinbihl, Kate (Skip) Miller, Brock (Kristen) Baumberger, Kerri (Aaron) Clark, Lexi Baumberger, Valari (Dan) Baumberger, Michelle (Chuck) Harshey, Lindsey (Brent) Wolfe, Brent (Holly) Baumberger, Rachel (Jason) Poulson and Larry (Shannon) Poulson; great grandchildren: Makynli, Serenity, Koraline, Greyson, Emily and Evan Kreinbihl, Kinsey and Destiny Miller, Drew and Ali Clark, Ashlyn and Emma Baumberger, Sean, Amya and Josh Baumberger, Kaleb Harshey, Dawson and Brynlee Wolfe, Reed, Teddy and Abby Poulson. The family would like to thank Wooster Life Care Hospice, nurses, aids and support staff; without your help we couldn't have kept mom at home with us. They would also like to thank Tim and Heidi Willison and Doug and Arvella Harding for being such good neighbors to our mom.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Life Care Hospice of Wooster. Funeral services for Jacque will be held at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville, with Jacque's nephew the Pastor Rick Baumberger officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-3153