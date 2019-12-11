|
James A. Green
James A. Green, age 78, of Dover, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. James was born in Dover, Ohio to James H. Green and Verna A. Green on July 26, 1941.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Jerry L. Weber. James is survived by two sisters, Sarah E. (Bob) Carrier and Jill A. (Jim) Shaffer.
A Memorial Service will be held on Dec. 13, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Dover Summit Church, located at 302 E. Slingluff Ave, Dover, Ohio. A reception will follow the Memorial Service in the Family Life Center. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019