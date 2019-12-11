Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Dover Summit Church
302 E. Slingluff Ave
Dover, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Green


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Green Obituary
James A. Green

James A. Green, age 78, of Dover, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. James was born in Dover, Ohio to James H. Green and Verna A. Green on July 26, 1941.

James was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Jerry L. Weber. James is survived by two sisters, Sarah E. (Bob) Carrier and Jill A. (Jim) Shaffer.

A Memorial Service will be held on Dec. 13, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Dover Summit Church, located at 302 E. Slingluff Ave, Dover, Ohio. A reception will follow the Memorial Service in the Family Life Center. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -