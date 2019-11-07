|
|
James A. Harrison
64, of Sugarcreek, is now at peace following a courageous battle with an unfair opponent, cholangiocarcinoma. He returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, while surrounded by his beloved family. Born May 17, 1955 in Dover, Jim was the son of the late Gene and Edith (Hamilton) Harrison. Jim was a 1973 graduate of Garaway High School and followed in his father's footsteps in the auto care industry. He and his wife of 42 years, Nancy, opened Harrison Auto Parts in Sugarcreek in 1983, which they still own and operate today. In addition to the Napa store, Jim joined the Sugarcreek Fire & Rescue Department in 1972, rising to Chief in 1990. He also volunteered as an EMT with Nancy when Swiss Valley EMS was established in 1978. Jim's love of the fire service was second to none. In addition to his duties as Chief 10, he also served in the Ohio Fire Chiefs' Association, Ohio Fire Chiefs' EMS Board, Southeast Fire Chiefs' Association, Tuscarawas County Fire Chiefs' Association, Tuscarawas County Chiefs and Officers, Salvation Army Board of Dover-New Philadelphia, Buckeye Career Center Adult Education Fire School Board, Tuscarawas County 911 Committee, Michigan International Speedway Fire Crew, and fire prevention coordinator for Garaway Local Schools and Sugarcreek area Amish schools. As a local business owner, his commitment to his community was selfless and unwavering. Spanning numerous decades, he served as a Sugarcreek Township Trustee, was a proud member of the Sugarcreek Business Association where he was an original founder of the Fabulous 50's and Celebrate Sugarcreek awardee, Sugarcreek Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), Ohio Swiss Festival Association, and Tuscarawas County Democratic Central Committee. Jim was also a member of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek where he loved giving the children's sermon.
In addition to his wife, Nancy (Croft) Harrison, Jim is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Harrison and her husband, Michael James; his in-laws, Ray and Esther (Smith) Croft; aunt, Jean Harrison; cousins, Don (Betty) Harrison and their children, Jean Ann (Alva Gregory) Harrison Bowman and son, Alva William Bowman and Byron Harrison (Brian Klinksiek); Steve (Kris) Pritchard; and many brothers and sisters from the fire service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Jean Ellen Harrison.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1-4 and 5-7 p.m. with Firefighter Services to be held at 7 p.m. immediately following the close of calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Earl Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. All services will be held at the First United Church of Christ, 526 West Main Street, Sugarcreek, Ohio. If anyone wishes to make a memorial donation in Jim's memory, please direct those to the Sugarcreek First United Church of Christ or Truman House Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019