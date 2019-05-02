|
|
James A. Homan 1940-2019
Age 78, of New Philadelphia, died early Saturday evening, April 27, 2019, while in Hennis Care Centre at Dover. Born at New Philadelphia on December 22, 1940, Jim was a son of the late Oscar and Magdalene (Bichsel) Homan. Jim was a 1958 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and served as a member of the Ohio National Guard from 1963 – 1969. Right out of high school, Jim was a delivery driver for Riggle's Grocery and later was employed by Marlite at Dover for 30 years where he worked in the Paint Room and later as a Forklift Operator. At an early age, Jim learned about plants and trees. He had the ability to name every plant he came across and most often give the Latin name as well. As a Certified Nursery Technician, Jim operated a small tree farm, Homan's Evergreen Nursery. After his work at Marlite, Jim worked for Hillcrest Garden Center and later joined Schoenbrunn Landscaping where he worked in the Garden Center and often did lawn and garden maintenance for clients. Even in retirement, Jim enjoyed helping others by doing some of that same maintenance of trimming small trees and shrubbery and cleaning and edging garden beds. Jim loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisher. He enjoyed running Beagle dogs, hunting squirrels, rabbit and deer; and at the age of 70, went on his first ice fishing expedition. Jim easily picked up and learned new hobbies. Aside from being an avid reader, he was a self-taught carpenter and woodworker. Through the years, he made clocks, bird houses, bird feeders and countless other treasures. He enjoyed making and giving away "Unkl Jim's Homemade Wine", working on his 1971 Buick Skylark and was proud that he had completely restored his 1947 Case Tractor. Uncle Jim, as he became known, and even often referred to himself as such, loved being around others. He especially enjoyed being with his family, hosting bonfires, cookouts, sharing stories of his life experiences. He loved taking time teaching others and made sure his family was cared for.
He will be missed by his children, Jennifer Homan of Boston, Massachusetts, Rachael (Jonathan) Worsley of Berryville, Va. and Shane (Jennifer) Homan of Newcomerstown; his beloved grandchildren, Evan and Caylin Homan; a special, long-time, friend, Toya Miller of Uhrichsville, a sister-in-law, Jackie Homan of New Philadelphia and numerous nieces and nephews whom enjoyed his company through the years. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert "Bob" Homan, Daniel "Dan" Homan and a sister, Mary LaCroix.
The family will greet guests on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Dianna Bramlette will lead a celebration of Jim's life in the funeral home's chapel at 7 p.m. where military honors will be rendered. Immediately following the service, a meal and fellowship will follow in the Geib Family Center, adjacent to the funeral home. Inurnment will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family requests contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to the Tree of Life Program, C/O The Wilderness Center, P.O. Box 202, Wilmot, OH 44689. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jim by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 2, 2019