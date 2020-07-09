James A. Hummel



67, of Southport, NC (formally of Dover, OH) passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, bravely defeating ALS on his own terms.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence I. Hummel and Betty E. (Crable) Hummel. He is survived by his wife, Sue (Bussinger) Hummel; his children Jenny (Matt) Ehrman and Christopher Hummel; grandchildren Dakota Hummel and Riley Hummel; siblings John Hummel and Sandy (Ed) Overton; special niece Tricia Hummel. He is also survived by his dog Emily – his faithful companion who never left his side.



Jim was born on May 22, 1953 in Meadville, PA. He married, Sue, the love of his life on April 2, 1977. He graduated from Cambridge Springs Senior High School, PA in 1971 and Malone University in Canton, OH with a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1998. His early career was in retail, owning stores in both Monroe and New Towne Malls. In 1990, he started his career at Lauren Manufacturing. He had a successful career with the company and retired as Vice President of Human Resources for Lauren International. He was also very instrumental in establishing Lauren Innovations, including launching NaviGate Prepared, while serving as the company's President. He served on the Ohio BWC Board of Directors. Although his retirement was brief, Jim and Sue were able to fulfill their lifelong dream of costal living.



No public visitation or services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tuscarawas County Humane Society.



