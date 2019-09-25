Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
JAMES ALAN BLICKENSDERFER


1938 - 2019
JAMES ALAN BLICKENSDERFER Obituary
James Alan Blickensderfer

81, of Dennison, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover. Born January 23, 1938 in Gnadenhutten, he was a son of the late Albert Demuth Blickensderfer and Grace

Lucille (Leonhard) Blickensderfer. Jim grew up in Gnadenhutten and was a 1956 graduate of Gnadenhutten High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964 before returning home to a long career as a mechanic and machinist for several area businesses including Warner & Swasey (now Gradall), Conrail, and Dover Tank & Plate. He served as a Union Township Trustee for 25 years, was an avid trap shooter, and was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church. He took great pleasure in caring for his family, home and property.

On June 26, 1961, he married the former Zetta Marie Gatchell who survives him along with their son, Alan M. (Lisa) Blickensderfer, and granddaughters, Ashley M. (Jordan) Turek and Alyssa M. Blickensderfer. He is also survived by his brothers, Bill Blickensderfer and Dave (Mary Jo) Blickensderfer; sister-in-law, Marilyn Foltz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Blickensderfer.

According to Jim's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A private, family service will be planned at a later date with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019
