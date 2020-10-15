1/1
James Allen "Jimmie" Moore
1965 - 2020
James Allen "Jimmie" Moore

On Oct. 13, 2020 James Allen "Jimmie" Moore, age 55, of Grandview Street in Scio entered into his final rest. Born March 17, 1965 in Dennison, Ohio, he was the son of the late John Moore Sr. and Wilma "Spunk" (Linard) Moore. Jimmie leaves his sister, Trish (Dave) Copeland of Scio; his brother, John (Kim) Moore of Hilliard; his nephew, Jonathan (Mary-Beth Bognar) Moore of Jersey City, N.J.; his nieces, Jordan Moore and Jenna Moore, both of Hilliard; his aunt, Dee Linard; and a legion of cousins. They all loved him. Jimmie will be missed by special caregivers, Diane and Melvin Dray, Karen Fabry, Lauri Morrow-Stackhouse; housemates, Sally Moreland and Joe Halstead; lifelong friends, Linda Compher, Cory Compher, and Randy McMillen; as well as Horizons caregivers and his friends at PALS workshop. These people also held a special place in Jimmie's heart. He was baptized at Scio Presbyterian Church.

Sue Rogers of Scio, a close family friend, will officiate at a Celebration of Life service to be held in March of 2021 close to Jimmie's birthday. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations in Jimmie's memory be made to "The Upside of Downs," PO Box 31720, 6533-B Brecksville Road, Independence, Ohio 444131. Arrangements have been entrusted to Koch Funeral Home in Scio, Ohio.

Koch - Scio

(740)945-6161

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020.
