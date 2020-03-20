Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Salvation Army
New Philadelphia, OH
View Map
JAMES ARTHUR GARTNER


1941 - 2020
JAMES ARTHUR GARTNER Obituary
James Arthur Gartner

78, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1941. James was preceded in death by his sons, James and Dwayne Gartner and on the day of his passing, his daughter, Sheila Hampton, also went to be with the Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Darlene; his children, Michele (Rick), John (Rhonda), Carol (Don), Lori, Tracy (David) and Katie; 17 grandkids; 12 great-grandkids and his mother-in-law, Juanita.

Cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The family will host a memorial service which will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Salvation Army at New Philadelphia from 2 to 5 p.m. Donations may be made to the family to assist during this difficult time.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 20, 2020
