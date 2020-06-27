James B. "BOTU" Burris



age 73, a former resident of Dover and New Philadelphia, and more recently of the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, passed away there Thursday, June 25, 2020, quietly, in his sleep. BOTU, which stands for Burris of the Universe, was born to the late Wayne and M. Joan Palasky Burris on November 4, 1946, in Chicago Heights, Illinois. He graduated from Dover High School in 1965, and went on to attend The Ohio State University until he was drafted into the United States Army. BOTU served honorably in the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he worked in the food and hospitality industry in several places around the United States and Canada. As his nickname implies, BOTU was a free spirit, and, until recent years, spent his life traveling across the country experiencing endless interesting adventures. His passion was reading and writing poetry, and sharing those poems with his countless friends. BOTU was also passionate about his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America. He attained the organization's highest rank, that of Eagle Scout. Additionally, he was a Five-year Pipestone recipient, a member of the Order of the Arrow, and held other Scouting honors. These were proudly acknowledged via the Eagle Scout tattoo emblazoned on his shoulder.



He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Tom Burris of Canton, Ken (Elaine) and Kevin (Shelley) Burris, both of Dallas, Georgia, and Janet Lindon of Leawood, Kansas; and his many nieces and nephews.



In keeping with BOTU's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral ceremony. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of BOTU, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that anyone who wishes to express their condolences through a gift may do so by contributing in BOTU's name to the Boy Scouts of America, Standing Rock Art Gallery in Kent, or, to the donor's own favorite charity.



