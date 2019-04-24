|
James Clifford Hart 1932-2019
86, of Newcomerstown, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Riverside Manor Nursing & Rehab. Center, Newcomerstown. He was born July 30, 1932 in Guernsey Co. to the late Howard and Alice (Booth) Hart. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean Conflict, earning the rank of Sergeant First Class and receiving a Purple Heart. He retired as a foreman at GenCorp after 39 years. He was a member of the Newcomerstown Church of Christ and was baptized on April 3, 2011. He was a lifetime member of Elks Lodge #1555 of Newcomerstown. He loved to fish, hunt, bowl, and golf. He also enjoyed being outdoors, especially mowing and gardening, spending time with his family and watching the Cleveland Indians.
On December 11, 1954, he married Priscilla June (Postlewaite) Hart, who survives. He is also survived by two sons, James "Greg" (Robin) Hart and Ed (Diana) Hart, both of Newcomerstown; two daughters, Connie (Chris) Luyster of New Philadelphia and Jennifer (Mike) Lantz of Dover; 13 grandchildren, Shawn, Erica, Jessica, Sam, Staci, Jacob, Tiffany, Amber, Mandy, Nicole, Elizabeth, Abby and Joel; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, John (Kay) Hart of Coshocton. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Gene, Lloyd, Milford "Jack", Don, Roger and Tom Hart.
Services will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown with Ministers Chris Haguewood and Charles Newell officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Graveside Services will be conducted by the Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice (716 Commercial Ave. New Philadelphia, OH 44663) or Riverside Manor Nursing Center (1100 East State Rd. Newcomerstown, OH 43832). Online condolences may be made at
www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home
740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019