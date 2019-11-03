|
|
James D. Huff
A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and son, James Huff "Huffy", 84, of Dover, passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice Truman House October 27, 2019 with his family present. He was born in New Philadelphia on August 11, 1938, to Everett and Edith (Rogers) Huff. Jim resided in Dover for the past 45 years. Formerly of Canton he graduated from McKinley High School in 1953 then served eight years in the US Navy Reserve. Jim was an accomplished carpenter for more than 50 years building homes throughout Canton and Tuscarawas County. As a master craftsman, his lifelong passion for woodworking continued at his home workshop where he enjoyed creating many unique pieces of work and gifting them to his family and friends. Jim also had a love of gardening, having his dog by his side, and cutting the grass while riding on his lawnmower.
Surviving Jim is his wife, Betty (Ray) Huff of Dover; three daughters, Susan (Rick) Palombo of Canton, Lori Huff of Akron, Shelly (David) Roth of Wisconsin; two step daughters, Kathy (Dwight) Zurcher of Stone Creek; Judy (Jim) Zeigler of Stone Creek; five grandchildren, Erin Calhoun, Madison Brady, Lauren Brady, Everett Roth, Zella Roth; nine step grandchildren, Krystal Stingle, Michael Hagloch, Eric (Christy) Zurcher, Fred (Vernee) Maurer, Brock (Amy) Zurcher, Randy (Ashley) Zeigler, Marc (Bri) Zeigler, Jake (Nicole) Zeigler, Cole Zeigler; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Huffy will be remembered for his honesty, hardworking, straightforward, salt of the earth qualities. We will never forget his signature hats, sleeveless t-shirts, and his need for suspenders. Huffy's spirit will continue to live in the hearts of all who loved him.
A celebration of Huffy's life will be held on November 29th from 4-6 pm at Auman Timbers, 4120 State Route 516, NW, Dover. A private service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Zoarville. In lieu of flowers please donate to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation themmrf.org Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 3, 2019