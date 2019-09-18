|
|
James D. "Jim" Kollar
age 92, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in the New Dawn Retirement Community, Dover. Born June 19, 1927, in New Cumberland, he was one of ten children born to the late Victor and Anna Roberts Kollar. Jim attended New Cumberland and Mineral City Schools and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army Air Corps at the end of the Second World War. He married the former Betty J. Bowyer on Aug. 31, 1951. The couple raised two sons and shared nearly 58 years of marriage prior to Betty's passing on June 26, 2009. Jim was employed for 37 years by Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 495, Cambridge, from which he retired. He worked hard all of his life. Jim was a member of New Philadelphia's First Church of the Nazarene and the Dover Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his sons, Darrin J. Kollar and Martin J. Kollar; his grandson, Codey Wood; and his many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, and his beloved wife, Betty, Jim was preceded in death by his five sisters and four brothers.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Mark Maddux officiating. Burial will be in Dover's Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Jim, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019