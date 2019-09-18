Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kollar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. "Jim" Kollar


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. "Jim" Kollar Obituary
James D. "Jim" Kollar

age 92, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in the New Dawn Retirement Community, Dover. Born June 19, 1927, in New Cumberland, he was one of ten children born to the late Victor and Anna Roberts Kollar. Jim attended New Cumberland and Mineral City Schools and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army Air Corps at the end of the Second World War. He married the former Betty J. Bowyer on Aug. 31, 1951. The couple raised two sons and shared nearly 58 years of marriage prior to Betty's passing on June 26, 2009. Jim was employed for 37 years by Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 495, Cambridge, from which he retired. He worked hard all of his life. Jim was a member of New Philadelphia's First Church of the Nazarene and the Dover Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his sons, Darrin J. Kollar and Martin J. Kollar; his grandson, Codey Wood; and his many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, and his beloved wife, Betty, Jim was preceded in death by his five sisters and four brothers.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Mark Maddux officiating. Burial will be in Dover's Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Jim, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now