James D. Lebold
age 72, former resident of Bolivar, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Kermit and Alta Lebold. He married Nancy Kline on November 5, 1977 and together they shared 42 years of a blessed marriage. He was retired from the Cable Manufacturing Co., and was a former member of the Bolivar Lions Club. He was the genealogist of the family having accurate knowledge of family names, dates and events. His smile was contagious and could always make you laugh. Jim was Catholic by Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by a brother, Dick (JoAnn) Lebold; and brother-in-law, Ken Beamer. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; brother, Jake (Lynda) Lebold; sister, Chris Beamer; brothers-in-law: Bill (Gloria) Kline, Scott (Vicki) Kline, Jack (Patricia) Kline; and sister-in-law, Debbie (Steve) Singer. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive.
Family funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Deacon Lyn Houze will officiate and burial will follow in Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. Donations in Jim's memory made be made to a charity of the donors choice.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 30, 2020.