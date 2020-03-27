|
|
James D. Murray
66, of Dover passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Jim was born on April 25, 1953 in Dover, and was a son of the late John and Catherine "Katie" Polka Murray. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Martin Murray on November 27, 2016. Jim was a 1971 graduate of Dover High School, and proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1973. Following his discharge, he attended Kent State University, and eventually received his bachelor's degree from the Columbus School of Broadcasting. He was the owner of Hydra Kleen Carpet Cleaning Service and Murray's Stock Farm. Jim was an active member of Winfield United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, and played in the bell choir; was a leader and commissioner of Boy Scout Troop #87 in Dover; and was a lineman for the semi-pro football team, Tuscarawas County Vikings. Jim enjoyed being outdoors, camping and taking care of his beef cattle, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, they were the center of his life.
A wonderful, loving and outgoing father and grandfather, Jim will be sadly missed by his children, Tyler (Carrie Hay) Murray of Dover, Tanner (James) Cravens of Utah; brother, John (Cheryl) Murray of Dover; grandchildren, Rider Murray, Katherine Cravens, Karlie (Alex) Hofheins, Cody, Auston (Jubilee) and Ashlee Cravens; great grandchild, Holland Hofheins.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, June 27 starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Murray Family Farm, 4605 Murray Road, Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jim may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Winfield United Methodist Church Library Fund.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2020