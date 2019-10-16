|
James Dillon, Jr.
69, of Bowerston, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Born June 15, 1950 in Dennison, he was a son of the late James and Sarah Elizabeth (Morrison) Dillon. Jim was retired from the U.S. military, having served in the Army, Navy and Marines. In retirement, he was a union painter. He was a member of the New Philadelphia V.F.W. Post #1445 and Uhrichsville Moose Lodge #740, and he had been a deputy sheriff in Tuscarawas and Harrison Counties.
In April of 1971, Jim married the former Penny Mae Murray who survives him, along with his children, Tonya (Heath) Myers, James P. (companion, Delorce) Dillon, Tammy (Jay) Black, David Dillon, John M. (Shawnee) Dillon and Penny R. Mastry; 20 grandchildren, including Tabitha Dillon-Herrington and Tiffany Dillon-Miller who he raised like his own; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Myrtle Dillon; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Dillon.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the America Diabetes Association.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019