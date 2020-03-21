|
James Douglas Bair
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered "Come with me".
James Douglas Bair, age 69, of Massillon, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. 'Jimmy', son of the late Robert L. and Marjorie (Huettich) Bair, was born on November 13, 1950 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was the second of four children. Jimmy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio. Jimmy truly had the purest soul and was loved by all who knew him. His love of Jesus was evident to everyone as he was so excited to show you his Jesus plaque that he always kept tucked in his shirt pocket! If you were ever unsure of anyone's birthday, Jim would show you when it would be on his pocket calendar that he always carried inside of his shirt. Earlier in his life, Jimmy was the "aha discovery" in the research of Dr. Baruch Blumberg of Philadelphia, PA whose development of the hepatitis B vaccine came to be because of what was observed in Jimmy's blood samples. Dr Blumberg was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1976 for his discovery. Jimmy was a medalist in weightlifting in the Special Olympics. He loved to dance, always had smooth moves, could keep rhythm and enjoyed listening to Elvis. Jimmy loved his family and his many loving care givers at Lomeda Services. He will forever be remembered for his distinct laughter, silly antics, comical
expressions, and his sweet, gentle nature.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by siblings, Barbara Kolp (Ed) North Canton, OH, Lori Spillman (Kirk) Zoar, OH and John Bair (Kathy) North Canton, OH, nieces and nephews, Christi Miller (Dan) Chadds Ford, PA, Steve Kolp (Lisa) Hilliard, OH, Brian Kolp (Kathy) Las Vegas, NV, Cindy Lycans (Jeremy) Dover, OH, Scott Spillman (Aimee) Fresno, OH, Jeff Bair (Ashley) North Canton, OH, Todd Spillman (Shaina) New Cumberland, OH, Michelle Bair, Louisville, KY; and 13 great nephews and nieces.
A private inurnment ceremony will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in Canton, Ohio. The memorial service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be scheduled and announced at a time when large gatherings are less challenging.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2020