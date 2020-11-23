James Douglas Bradshaw65, of Cambridge, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born April 12, 1955 to the late James Lewis Bradshaw and Phyllis Jean (Cunningham) Greathouse of Newcomerstown. He was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School, class of 1974, and went on to earn an associate degree. James was a Millwright and a member of Union Local 1755. He was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Cambridge. James married Sharon Bradshaw on January 12, 1979. He was an avid fisherman, handyman, mechanic, storyteller, and loving husband and father.Surviving along with his mother, are his wife, Sharon Bradshaw; two daughters, Amanda (Brian) Rankin, Katie (Mark) Peoples of Cambridge; his siblings, Judy (John) Smith, Crystal (Bill) John, Sharon (Bill) Robinson, all of Newcomerstown, Lisa (Jeremy) Gross of Michigan, Bob Bradshaw of Florida.A celebration of life service will be held when circumstances permit. Online condolences may be made atAddy Funeral Home740-498-8111