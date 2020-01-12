Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
James E. "Catfish" Hunter


1951 - 2020
James E. "Catfish" Hunter Obituary
James E. "Catfish" Hunter

68, of Strasburg passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Country Club Retirement Center, following a period of declining health. He was born on August 6, 1951 in Dover to the late Ervin V. "Canary" and Anna J. Strimbu Hunter. James was also preceded in death by his brother, Dave "Hindu" Hunter.

James had retired from the construction industry after 20 years of service, having worked in Gulfport, Mississippi and St. Petersburg, Florida. He moved back to Ohio, and was employed at many different manufacturing companies throughout the area. James had a love for American history, classic rock history; he also enjoyed reading and watching classic TV. One of his passions was following his grandchildren with all of their sporting and various school activities.

James is survived by his wife, Mary Case Hunter; daughters, Tiffany (Matt) Gerber of Strasburg, Abby (Paul) Martinez of Findlay, Sara Baker of Strasburg; sisters, Linda Hunter of New Philadelphia, Mary (Chirs) Jacobs of Mineral City; brother, Chuck (Nancy) Hunter of Port Washington; grandchildren, Morgan and Jordan Gerber; Ashley, Faith, Payton and Tevon Martinez; Joseph "JJ" and Regan Baker; great grandchildren, Riley, Gabe and Paisley; nephew, Adam Jacobs.

Cremation has taken place. The family will be greeting friends on Monday, January 13th from 5-7 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of James may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 12, 2020
