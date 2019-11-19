|
|
James Edward "Smiley" Compher
79, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully in his home on Nov. 17, 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Born Oct. 18, 1940 in Twin City Hospital at Dennison, he was the son of the late James Merritt and Freda Alberta (Finnicum) Compher. Jim attended grade school at New Rumley and graduated from Scio High School in 1958. He joined the Army Reserves before working at the Republic Steel Mill in Canton for 11 years. Then, he worked for Boich Mining, the Village of Scio, Central Fuel, Tipka Energy, and lastly at Kenan Advantage where he drove a tanker truck for 17 years. Jim belonged to the Scio Sportsman Club and Scio American Legion.
James married Imogene (Findling) Compher on Nov. 6, 1971. In addition to Imogene, he will be deeply missed by his sons, Jim (Holly) Compher and their children, Jackson, Maggie, and Sadie all of New Philadelphia, and Allen Compher of Dennison; his siblings, Jean (Ron) Rose of Canton, Clyde (Sherry) Compher and Floyd (Cheryl) Compher, both of New Rumley; his sister-in-law, Linda Compher of New Rumley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Charles.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. A service will immediately follow in the funeral home's chapel beginning at 5 p.m. with Pastor Mick Foster officiating. The New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445 will render military honors at the funeral home flag pole following the service. Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to either Broadway United Methodist Church, 120 Church Ave. SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia. Those unable to attend may send the family personal condolences by signing the online guest registry located at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 19, 2019