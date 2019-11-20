|
|
James Edward Stutz
age 81, of New Philadelphia went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019, while in Mercy Medical Center at Canton following a brief illness. Born in his family's home on Cedar Lane at New Philadelphia on March 13, 1938, Jim was a son of the late Russell J. and June Miller Stutz. Jim was a 1957 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and attended Fenn College, now Cleveland State University. He began what ultimately turned into a 40 plus year career with ODOT District 11 prior to being drafted into the United States Army. After receiving his Basic Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky Jim was assigned to the Pentagon where he illustrated posters, created tables and charts and did drafting work. Upon his discharge, Jim returned to ODOT where for the next 40 years he worked as surveyor, did drafting and worked to obtain land right-of-way easements. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church at New Philadelphia. For many years Jim served as a Deacon and an Elder. He was also a member of the Board of Sessions, and the Finance Committee and worked as the church's sound engineer for many years. He also made sure that coffee was ready every Sunday morning. Jim was a Master Mason with the F& AM Lodge 177 at New Philadelphia and a member of the Tadmore Shine. His other memberships included the New Philadelphia Elks Lodge BPOE #510, the ODOT golf and bowling leagues and the Elks Senior Golf league. Additionally, Jim served as an Assistant Scoutmaster with the former Troop 90 of New Philadelphia. Jim assisted with Troop finances and advancement and was fortunate enough to make two treks to Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico. Being around people and talking came naturally to Jim. He loved sharing stories with his coffee group, attending the theatre and traveling with his wife, Jackie. He also enjoyed attending his granddaughter's activities and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, the former Jackie Frick whom he married on June 16, 1968; their two children, Amy M. (Tom) Aquino of Canton and John L. Stutz of North Canton; two granddaughters, Meredith and Addison Conrad; his brother, Robert (Marilyn) Stutz of New Philadelphia and his nephews, Brian and Brent and their families.
The family will greet guests on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 4-7 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with Masonic services beginning at 7 PM. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service from 10 -11 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019, in the First Presbyterian Church at New Philadelphia where Reverends, Joe Svancara and Hugh Berry will lead a celebration of Jim's beginning at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Burial Park. A meal and fellowship will be shared in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia following services. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church 217 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 4463. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jim by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019