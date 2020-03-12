|
James Evron Hines
age 86, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following an extended illness. Born April 16, 1933, in Uhrichsville, Jim is the son of the late James Floyd and Catherine Florence (Rentch) Hines. In 1951, Jim graduated from Uhrichsville High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy. Jim was a Navy Veteran having served 4 years active duty from 1952 to 1956 and then 4 years in the Reserves. Jim enjoyed playing piano. He played a solo on the piano at his graduation in 1951. He also liked watching the Cleveland Indians, Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He liked working outside around the house and he enjoyed being with his grandchildren. Jim retired from Joy Manufacturing in 1987, where he was a store room clerk and molder in the foundry. He was also a member of the First Christian Church in Uhrichsville.
On June 9, 1962, Jim married Barbara Jean Poulson Hines, who survives of the home. Also surviving are his children, Douglas (Jennifer) Hines of Uhrichsville and Lynn (Rob) Somers of New Hope, Pa; sister, Mary Lou Kelly of Midland, Mich; grandchildren, Adam and Allison Somers, Callie Newman and Lindy Lippencott; along with eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Jim will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Gordon Furbay officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. Calling hours will be from 11 to 1 (two hours prior to services) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
740.922.3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020