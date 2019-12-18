|
James F. "Jim" Contini
82, a lifelong Dover resident died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the Community (Truman) House following a period of declining health. Jim retired in 1986 from the Republic Steel Company in Massillon following 30 years of service. Following retirement, he worked for RICH Industries for 14 years. Born July 26, 1937 in Dover, Ohio, he was the son of the late Rocco and Constance (Fazi) Contini. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A. (Tristano) Contini who died Jan. 28, 2019 following nearly 53 years of marriage. In addition, he was preceded by five sisters and two brothers, Joan Manzella, Lucille Snyder, Delores Hayes, Laura Renner, Ida King, Joseph Contini and Louis Contini; his mother and father-in-law, Ben and Rose Tristano and brothers and sisters-in-law, Christine Smith, Frank Tristano, Josephine Fuhrer, Ernest Tristano, Mary Fabiano, Margaret Torch, Ben Tristano Jr., John Tristano, Dave Tristano, Richard Tristano, Betty Sanford, and Louis Tristano. Jim was a life member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover and the Knights of Columbus. He also belonged to the Tuscarawas County Senior Center, Dover Eagles, and New Philadelphia VFW. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a huge Cleveland sports fan and his biggest joy was watching his grandchildren in their school activities and sporting events.
He will be sadly missed by his family including his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Abby Contini of Dover and his two grandchildren, Cory and Chloe Contini along with his sister, Mary Lee Maloney of Massillon and a brother-in-law, Jim Tristano of New Philadelphia. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
His life will be celebrated at a funeral Mass on Thursday, Dec. 19 beginning at 10 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery at Dover. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. with Christian Wake services at 7 p.m. Friends may also call on Thursday morning from 9-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Jim can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622 or the Community Hospice (Truman) House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019