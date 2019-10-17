|
James F. "Jim" Lorenz
85, of Stone Creek, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born in Jefferson Township, he was the son of the late Elmer F. and Gertrude (Beitzel) Lorenz and was a 1954 graduate of Stone Creek High School. Following his graduation, Jim enlisted into the United States Army and served from 1954 until 1956. He was a longtime farmer in the Stone Creek and Bakersville areas and a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia. Jim loved being outdoors and as a child, started trapping muskrats which was something that he continued to enjoy until his passing. He also loved tending to his vegetable garden and watching sports.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Ott) Lorenz, whom he married July 10, 1959; a daughter, Karen (David) Ricklic; and a son, James Lorenz both of Stone Creek; a grandson, David Ricklic of Carrollton; a granddaughter, Kimberly (David) Russell of Dover; and a sister, Patsy Allison of Dover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marian Lorenz and Doris Hanson and two brothers, Bernard Lorenz and one who died in infancy.
In keeping with his wishes, Jim is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and the family will conduct a private family graveside service at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jim by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019