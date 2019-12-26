Home

Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
740-945-6161
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Park Christian Church
Dennison, OH
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Park Christian Church
Dennison, OH
James F. Vermillion


1942 - 2019
James F. Vermillion Obituary
James F. Vermillion

age 77, of Bowerston passed away Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston. Born Sept. 11, 1942 in Wellsville he was a son of the late Donald R. Vermillion and Elizabeth Maple Vermillion. He served in the US Army Reserves and was an independent OTR semi truck driver for 36 years retiring in 2007. Jim was a life member of the Park Christian Church in Dennison and was a member of the Teamsters Local 92 in Canton. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 61 years, Thelma M. Armstrong Vermillion whom he married Nov. 10, 1958; daughters, Carol (Robert "Eric") Poulson of Bolivar, Kathy (Dave) Stotzer of Mineral City and Mary (Guy) George of Bowerston; siblings, Tom (Sue) Vermillion and Anna Mae(Rich) Loveday both of Dennison; a sister-in-law, Donna Vermillion of Gnadenhutten; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are an infant son, James Taylor Vermillion; a son, Douglas Franklin Vermillion and siblings, Raymond Vermillion, Barbara Shaw and Jack Vermillion.

Services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in Park Christian Church in Dennison with Pastor Rod Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Newport Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11 am to 1 p.m. at the church. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019
