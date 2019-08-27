|
|
James H. "Jim" Martin
71, of Dover died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Union Hospital following a sudden illness. Jim and his step father, Charles "Shine" Shaffer operated the former Shaffer Trucking Company in Dover. He also worked at Safe & Sound Mini Storage in New Philadelphia. He was also previously employed at Dover Cryogenics in Dover. Born July 6, 1948 in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was the son of the late James H. Martin and Pauline (Moore) Martin Shaffer and was also preceded in death by his step father, Charles "Shine" Shaffer. Jim was a graduate of Wellsville High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in both Thailand and North Dakota. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Wellsville and was a 32nd degree Mason and the Tadmor Shrine. He was a former member of the Dover Jaycees and loved both hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol (Ervin) Martin and were married on May 17, 1975. He is also survived by his sister, Jackie (Richard "Bo") Perkowski of Dover; nieces and nephews, Christian and Corey Perkowski, Holly Brudder, David Ervin, and Allison Meeting, and Tom and Andrea Ervin; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Clyde "Pog" (Dottie) Ervin and Charles "Skip" (Carolee) Ervin.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Dover Burial Park with Pastor David Wing officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the New Philadelphia VFW. There are no calling hours. Those who would like to sign the online guestbook or share a memory of Jim can visit the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 809 Emmet Ave. N.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019