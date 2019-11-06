|
James H. Swearingen
age 79, of Dover, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Jim was born on September 1, 1940, at West Union, Ohio, a son of the late Verlin and Virginia McCarty Swearingen. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School and attended Bowling Green State University. He was a longtime member of the Massillon Eagles AERIE #190, the Massillon American Legion Post 221, the former Dover . Jim was a member of Jerusalem Church for many years where he served as a church elder. For over 20 years, he was the President and Owner of Swearingen Consulting, a safety consulting and training firm which is now owned and operated by his step-son, Tim. A life-long sports fan, Jim enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, Massillon and Tuslaw Football teams. He loved traveling with his late wife, Barbara. Together, the couple enjoyed numerous trips to the Caribbean, taking cruises and drives along the country-side.
Jim is survived by a son, Scott (Mindy) Neuhardt of Traverse City, Michigan; grandchildren, Grant and Ella; his step-children, Tim (Diane) Beans of Wadsworth, Peggy (Robert) Clark of Cuyahoga Falls, Carole Beans of Tallmadge; step-grandchildren, Robbie and Brent Clark, and Tawney Beans. In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Swearingen and a step-son, David.
A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be led by Pastor Tom Hendershot on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 AM in Jerusalem Church at New Philadelphia. The family will greet guests one hour prior to the service from 10 – 11 AM. Inurnment alongside his wife will follow in the Jerusalem Church Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jim by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019