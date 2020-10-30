James Howard Harmon, Jr.
58, of Mansfield, Ohio, died peacefully early Monday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Jim was born May 16, 1962, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late James H. Harmon Sr. and Patricia Lefever. He served honorably in the United States Marines Corp. He graduated in 1986 from North Central State College in Mansfield, Ohio with an Information Technology Degree. Jim worked at MKC Architects for over 25 years, where he met his soulmate, Barb with whom he celebrated 19 years of marriage this past July. Jim fulfilled another accomplishment being CEO of I.T. business Hammaker-Schuster Solutions in January 2010 with his business partner and longtime friend of 25 years Brian Plumb. Jim loved to travel and explore. He spent many weekends riding his motorcycle on unknown curvy destinations with his wife Barb at speeds only to be known by Jim! In his free time, Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing on Lake Erie with his good friend Captain Tony. He was also passionate about cooking and sharing good food with family and friends. Jim took pride in his home remodeling projects and his newest hobby, metal forging.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Joann Harmon; daughter, Jennifer Harmon; son, Mathew (Mary) Harmon, and grandchildren; mother, Patricia Lefever; siblings: Heidi (Roger) Frey Clay, Sandy (Beth) Harmon, Charlie (Amber) Harmon, Monia (Randy) Shank; and in-laws, David (Diane) DeVault; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by sister, Patty Lawrence; and nephew, Rodney Lawrence; sister, Sheila Harmon; and mother-in-law, Roxanna DeVault.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. Military honors will be observed at 1:30 p.m. In these pandemic times, please RSVP online at: events@hss.tech so we may celebrate Jim's memorial meal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter (ALSAOHIO.org
), 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131 in Jim's memory. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at: www.wappner.com
