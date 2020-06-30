James Howard Long



86, of Dennison, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born May 15, 1934 at Feed Springs near Uhrichsville, he was the son of the late James David Long and Florence Mae (Polen) Long Riggle. Jim was a 1952 graduate of Dennison High School before proudly serving his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. With the exception of his military service, he was a lifelong Twin City resident who enjoyed a 40 year career with Associated Grocers and Tusco Grocers. In his spare time, he loved hunting, fishing and golfing.



On April 7, 1957, Jim married Thelma Loraine Byrd who survives him along with their sons, Brett (Valerie) Long and Jeff (Mary) Long; grandchildren, Shane, Evan (Hannah), Austin, Keenan, and Lauren Long; and expected great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.



According to Jim's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.



