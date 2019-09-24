|
|
James J. Fabiano
66, of New Philadelphia passed away suddenly at Union Hospital on Saturday, September 21, 2019 following a brief illness. Born December 1, 1952 in Dover he was a son of the late Vincent and Mary Tristano Fabiano. Jim was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Anthony Vincent Fabiano, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jim retired in 2011 from New Philadelphia City Schools as a custodian with more than 30 years of service. Following his retirement, he was employed at the Quaker Theatre. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia and also attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. Jim's life revolved around sports, especially high school basketball and baseball; whether it was a local game, state tournament game or some game around the state of Ohio, Jim and his friends would be in attendance. Jim also loved watching all of the Cleveland sports teams, with his favorite being the Cleveland Indians. He had an incredible memory, and could site sporting stats from any sport, about any player from any decade. His knowledge didn't stop at sports, he was well versed in movies and music as well. Jim also enjoyed being with his friends, extended family and taking care of his beloved cats.
He is survived by his uncles, Jim Tristano Sr. of New Philadelphia, Jim Contini Sr. of Dover; as well as many cousins, current and former co-workers and friends.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27 at 10:30 am in the St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Friends may call in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover on Thursday from 5-7 pm with Christian Wake services starting at 6:45 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jim may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or to the Quaker Club.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 24, 2019