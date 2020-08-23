1/1
JAMES JAMIE WILLIAM REDING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jamie" William Reding

age 51, died peacefully at Community Hospice Truman House on Saturday, March 15, 2020, after a courageous three year battle with cancer. He was on born March 26, 1969 in Dover, OH, to the late Richard William Wallace Reding and Barbara Anne Reding. He graduated from Corning East High School in Corning, NY in 1987. Jamie was co-owner and projectionist for the Lynn Drive-In Theatre in Strasburg, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Jamie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard W. and Eunice Abbey Reding; his maternal grandparents, Wendell L. and Iola Snell; and an infant sister. Jamie is survived by his brother, Richard Wayne (Darla) Reding; nephew, Richard Wyatt Reding; niece, Olivia Gardinsky; and his step-mother, Gretchen Reding. Jamie is also survived by his fiancé, Heather Grinder; her daughter, Ashley Carpenter; and granddaughter, Kadience Carpenter.

Contributions may be made in his name to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To send online condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com and sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved