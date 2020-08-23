James "Jamie" William Reding
age 51, died peacefully at Community Hospice Truman House on Saturday, March 15, 2020, after a courageous three year battle with cancer. He was on born March 26, 1969 in Dover, OH, to the late Richard William Wallace Reding and Barbara Anne Reding. He graduated from Corning East High School in Corning, NY in 1987. Jamie was co-owner and projectionist for the Lynn Drive-In Theatre in Strasburg, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Jamie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard W. and Eunice Abbey Reding; his maternal grandparents, Wendell L. and Iola Snell; and an infant sister. Jamie is survived by his brother, Richard Wayne (Darla) Reding; nephew, Richard Wyatt Reding; niece, Olivia Gardinsky; and his step-mother, Gretchen Reding. Jamie is also survived by his fiancé, Heather Grinder; her daughter, Ashley Carpenter; and granddaughter, Kadience Carpenter.
Contributions may be made in his name to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
