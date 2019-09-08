|
James Kelley "Jim" Owens
82, of Dennison, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born August 27, 1937 in Uhrichsville to the late Craig Forest and Edna Belinda (Kelley) Owens and was a lifetime resident of the Twin City area, graduating from Uhrichsville High in 1955 and residing in Dennison most of his life where he lived and worked on the family farm. He was a member of the Union Township 4-H group and Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. A longtime employee of Warner & Swasey, Jim also was the County Bee Inspector and a skilled carpenter. He was a hard worker and a family man who always found a way to make others laugh, and he especially loved teasing his sister-in-law, Suzie (Walt) Altizer.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years Cookie Marie (Thompson) Owens whom he married June 7, 1959; four daughters, Lorri (David) Yockey of Bolivar, Karen Murphy (fiancé, Jerry McDaniel) of Georgia, Ginny (Dave) Boyd of Mineral City and Debbie (Mark) Swofford, of Florida; grandchildren, Randy (Corinne) Derrick, Adrienne Yockey, Katie (Rob) Brady, Carrie Boyd, Grace Boyd and Caroline Whiteman; 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Elsie Tatman of Stillwater. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Ray Thompson; brother-in-law, Charlie Tatman; and son-in-law, Kirk Murphy.
Pastor Elden Smith will officiate a noon funeral on Monday, September 9, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019