Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
James L. Ager Obituary
James L. Ager

age 75, of Midvale, Ohio, passed into the arms of his Lord on May 12, 2019, while surrounded by his family. James was a former Trustee for New Rumley Township and New Rumley United Methodist Church. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

James leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Carolyn M. Ager; a son, Kelly W. Ager and Anita Pruitt; two daughters, Lisa (Ron) Danne, and Jami (Daryl) Miles, II; five grandchildren, Kaci Ager, Abbey and William Danne, and Morgan and Maddison Miles; and a sister, Donna Jean Haney. James was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Edith Ager, and a nephew, Rex Haney.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17, at 3 p.m. in Faith Christian Church at New Philadelphia, Ohio with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio, 44663 or Faith Christian Church, 2012 Pleasant Valley Road NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio, 44663. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019
