James L. Kreinbihl
72, of New Philadelphia, died early Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in his residence following an apparent heart attack. A son of the late Arthur Leroy and Lois Gene Hunt Kreinbihl, Jim was born in Twin City Hospital at Dennison on January 18, 1948. Jim graduated high school in 1966 and was proud to be a member of the first graduating class from Claymont High School. In 1969, he entered into the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, Jim furthered his education at Kent State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science. Jim had a long and varied career and ultimately retired from Allegheny Ludlam at Louisville where he was employed as a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator. He was a member of Park Christian Church at Dennison as well as a member of the Harley Owners Group, the American Motorcycle Association, The Tuscarawas VFW, and the NRA. For many years, alongside his brother, Dean, Jim served as a volunteer with the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum's Polar Express. In 2019, the pair were recognized as Volunteers of the Year for their many years of faithful service. In addition to riding his motorcycle and his volunteer work, Jim enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie L. Kreinbihl whom he married on March 22, 2011; his children: Katy (Geoff) Wissman of Pickerington, and Gretchen (James) Beard of Radcliff Kentucky; his step-children: Jason (Jessica) Antal of Sevierville, Tennessee and Rebecca (Jason) DeWitt of Maryville, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren: Josh, Abbey, Will, Kelley, Kylie, Michelle, Jackson, Jamasen, Haley, Caitlyn, Brett, Noah, and Brennan; and a great-grandson, Elliot. Completing the family are a brother, Dean "Cork" (Lee) Kreinbihl; a sister, Nancy (Tom) Shaw, two sisters-in-law, Brenda Albaugh and Lora (Ted) Morrow; his mother-in-law, Barbara Albaugh, and his first wife, Sheri Kreinbihl as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Gary G. Kreinbihl and his father-in-law, George Albaugh.
The family will greet guests on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM in Park Christian Church at Dennison where Pastor Scot Caley will lead a funeral service celebrating Jim's life at 1 PM. Cremation will follow through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not plan to stay for the service do not linger at the church after greeting the Kreinbihl family. Memorial Contributions in Jim's name may be directed to the Salvation Army, 809 Emmett Avenue NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to Park Christian Church, 236 Miller Avenue, Dennison, Ohio 44621. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jim by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com