Reverend James. L. LaWarre



79, of Tuscarawas, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Community Hospice, Truman House at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health.



In keeping with his wishes, Jim's cremation care is to be conducted through the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and no services have been scheduled.



