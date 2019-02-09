|
|
James L. "Jim" Thompson
age 60, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in his home. Born February 28, 1958, in Dover, he was a son of the late Raymond and Emilia Tedesco Thompson. Jim graduated from Dover High School, and was employed as a cook by Bob Evans, Dover. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Dover; and had been a member of the Dover Elks Lodge. Jim marched to his own drummer.
Survivors include his siblings: Phil (Susan Fisher-Thompson) Thompson and Gino (Carole) Thompson, both of North Canton, and Diana Andreozzi of Massillon; his long-time friend, Kelly Perrone; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Thompson.
Honoring Jim's wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial visitation, a time to call, pay respects and share memories will be held Sunday, February 10th., 5 – 7 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond remembrance online, please visit the obituaries link on funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 9, 2019