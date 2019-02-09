Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
JAMES L. "JIM" THOMPSON


JAMES L. "JIM" THOMPSON Obituary
James L. "Jim" Thompson

age 60, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in his home. Born February 28, 1958, in Dover, he was a son of the late Raymond and Emilia Tedesco Thompson. Jim graduated from Dover High School, and was employed as a cook by Bob Evans, Dover. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Dover; and had been a member of the Dover Elks Lodge. Jim marched to his own drummer.

Survivors include his siblings: Phil (Susan Fisher-Thompson) Thompson and Gino (Carole) Thompson, both of North Canton, and Diana Andreozzi of Massillon; his long-time friend, Kelly Perrone; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Thompson.

Honoring Jim's wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial visitation, a time to call, pay respects and share memories will be held Sunday, February 10th., 5 – 7 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond remembrance online, please visit the obituaries link on funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 9, 2019
