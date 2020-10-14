1/
JAMES LESLIE HELTER
1946 - 2020
James Leslie Helter

74, of Tippecanoe, passed away at his home while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born October 8, 1946 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Russell Francis and Ruth Ina (Long) Helter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Helter and Diane Arnold. Jim was a lifelong area resident and a 1964 graduate of Lakeland High School. A heavy equipment operator for Gundy Construction for 27 years, then for Stanley Miller for 15 years until his retirement in 2008, he was a 50 year member of Ohio Operating Engineers Local #18, District #6.

On October 24, 1964, Jim married the former Kathy Ann Hankins who survives him along with their children: James Michael (Michelle) Helter, Stacey Jean (Ben) Bardall, Leigh Ann Bryan, and Jason Eric Helter; grandchildren: Lauren (Tyler) Dougherty, Lindsey Bardall, C.J. Helter, Hailey Helter, Jayden (Tawney) Helter, Jarrett Helter, Andrew Bryan, and Chloe Bryan; and great-granddaughter, Ava Dougherty. Jim is also survived by his sister, Denise R. Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.

According to Jim's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation, and he will be interred at West Union Cemetery near Gilmore. A private, family celebration of his life will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Union United Methodist Church and Community Hospice.


Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
