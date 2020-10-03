James Milton Trzop
73, of Kimbolton, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home. He was born Tuesday, January 28, 1947, in Machias, Maine, to the late James Henry and Virginia (Thompson) Trzop. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Case Western Reserve University in Mechanical Engineering. He worked in printing as a business executive and provided well for his family. He was a member of the Masonic Lone Star Lodge #175 F.A.M. of Newcomerstown. He loved chess, target shooting and fishing. Jim was an avid apiarist (beekeeper) and was blessed to have a very fulfilling life traveling the world, enjoying a good glass of vino and his family. He loved a good challenge, and could solve any problem he set his mind to.
Jim is survived by his children: Leesha Sexton of Cleveland, Jim Kenneth (Nichelle) Trzop of Temecula, CA, Curtis Judy of Cleveland, Jamie (Tommy) Leidner of New Philadelphia, and James Austin Trzop of Newcomerstown; grandchildren: Megan, Cameron and Sophia; great-granddaughter, Elauna; two brothers, Phil (Edie) Trzop and Peter (Barbara) Trzop, all of KY.
Private family services are planned. Online condolences may be made at: www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funreal Home, 740-498-8111