James N. Keller
88, of Uhrichsville died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home following an extended illness. Born April 11, 1931 in Charleston, West Virginia he was a son of the late Richard N. Keller and Racheal Snodgrass. He was also preceded in death by his former wife, Carolyn Keller and two brothers, Leroy and David Williams.
James served his country with the United States Air Force and was a member of the Dover VFW and Eagles. He retired from Time-Warner Cable in 1996.
James is survived by his wife, Lois Barr Keller whom he married in 1991; children, Vickie (Jim) Fouty of West Virginia, Sue (Jeff) Ritenour of Mineral City, Cathy (Brad) Fuller of Coshocton, Valerie (Robert) Davis of West Virginia; step-children, Kim (Russ) Volkert, Wendy (DJ) Kourie both of Dover; brothers, Bob (Barbara) Williams of Florida, Jess (Mary) Williams of West Virginia; granddaughter, Stephanie Keller; six step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There are no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of James may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 2, 2019