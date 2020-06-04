James Pappas
1943 - 2020
James Pappas

76, of Newcomerstown passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home. He was born Oct. 27, 1943 in Newcomerstown to the late Nick and Bea (Powell) Pappas. He was a 1961 Newcomerstown High School graduate. He was a U.S. Vietnam Army Veteran. He reitired from Pretty Products after 43 years of service and was a United Rubber Worker and United Steel Worker. He was a die-hard hunter and loved racing dogs.

On June 10, 1978, he married Melody (Glazer) Pappas who survives. He is also survived by his son, Donald Pappas of Coshocton; his daughter, Jamie Pappas of Tennessee; grandchildren, Brittney Pappas (Jericoe Jones), Nick Pappas, Mitchell (Amy) Barron, and Logan Hursey; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jordyn, Cruz, Tori, Zoey, Cylas, and Jasper; a sister, Jean Edwards of Dayton; a brother, David (Linda) Pappas of Tennessee; a brother-in-law, Larrie Glazer; a sister-in-law, Judy Schmitz; and special friends, Gary and Mikie McLaughlin.

Services will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown with Ralph Clark officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m prior to the service. Military service will be conducted by Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard PO Box 742, Newcomerstown, OH 43832. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
JUN
5
Service
07:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
