James R. "Butch" Moder



63 of Brewster, passed away Nov. 5, 2020. He had retired from Nickles Bakery.



His wishes to be cremated and no service.



Memorials to Massillon Salvation Army, 315 6th St. NE, Massillon, Ohio 446446.



Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is handling



arrangements, 330-756-2121



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store