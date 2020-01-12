|
James R. Eichel
age 75, of New Philadelphia, died January 10, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. Born at Zanesville on November 6, 1944, he was the son of the late Howard and Maxine (Walker) Eichel. After graduating from Midvale High School in 1963, James enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his discharge from the Air Force, he was a fire fighter in Citiris Heights, California from 1967 to 1975. He married Sonja Lackey on October 14, 2001 at Dover, Ohio. Jim returned to New Philadelphia to work for Gundy Construction Company before joining the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department where he was also a member of the Mounted Unit. He worked for Sheriffs Clark, McKimmie, and Wilson before retiring from the department in 2000. He was a member of the NRA, FOP, and the Tusco Rifle Club where he served as a Trustee. Although guns, reloading and hunting were his passion, he was also an avid gardener and enjoyed canning the items he grew.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Alma (Dan) Benner of New Franklin, Tammy Eichel of South Dakota, Rene (Kenny) Perket of California, Jim (Carla) Eichel of Oregon; Veronica Lackey of New Philadelphia; Paul (Regina) Lackey, Jr. of Canton; grandchildren whom he adored, Casey, Allison, Claire, Paul, Stephanie, Mariah, and Austin; one sister, Jeananne (Tom) Baker of Tuscarawas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will greet guests on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The F.O.P. Lodge Tuscora Lodge #4 will conduct services at 6:45 p.m. Rev. Ben Lippert will lead a service in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 15 at 2 p.m. where the New Phila #1445 will render military honors at the funeral home following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Tusco Rifle Club c/o Youth Program, P.O. Box 631, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Jim's family is very grateful for the care and concern shown by the Community Hospice staff and especially Dr. Harper. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jim by visiting the funeral home's website at www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 12, 2020