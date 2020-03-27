Home

James R. "Jim" Hawk

James R. "Jim" Hawk Obituary
James R. "Jim" or "Chickie" Hawk

age 74, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from complications following a series of strokes. Born January 15, 1946, in Dover, he was the son of the late James E. and Venetta Briggs Hawk. Jim attended New Philadelphia High School and married Elizabeth Jayne Colburn on November 15, 1965, who survives. He was employed by Hercules Engines, Canton, for over 30 years, and retired from C.M.A. in Bolivar. Some of Jim's favorite pastimes were fishing and going to yard sales - he was particularly fond of antiques and old fishing gear.

In addition to his wife Jayne, Jim is survived by his children, James "Jamie" Hawk and Jennifer (Jim) Flaherty, both of Dover; his grandsons, Clayton and Ryan Flaherty; his sister, Pam (Jim) Baughman of Strasburg; and his nieces and nephews.

Cremation is in the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. The family is planning a celebration of Jim's life after the national health crisis has passed. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Jim, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Contributions may be made to the family to be used to defray Jim's final expenses, or, to Tuscarawas County Challenger Baseball, P.O. Box 475, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2020
