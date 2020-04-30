|
James R. "Jim" Litty
of Peachtree City, GA, age 90, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Born on March 10, 1930 in Salem, Ohio, Jim was the son of the late Herman and Viola Litty. He graduated from Salem High School where he met the love of his life, Serafina "Sara" Marie Cocca. Jim and Sara were married on December 24, 1949, celebrating 66 years of marriage. Jim and Sara owned and operated Litty's Pastries in Dover and New Philadelphia for 25 years. Jim was an active member of Dover St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dover, Ohio. In 1987, Jim and Sara moved to Peachtree City, Georgia, where they owned and operated Blanchard's Bakery in Mabelton, Georgia for 15 years. As a community leader Jim served as President of many organizations; Union Country Club, St. Joseph Parrish Council, Rambler Booster Club, Saints Booster Club, Lifetime member of the Dover Jaycee's and Kiwani's. He also served in the United States Army post World War II and was honorably discharged. Jim enjoyed playing cards with his wife, family and friends. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many athletic endeavors.
Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sara; and son, Robert. He will be lovingly missed by his family, daughter, Sheryl and Kevin Johnston; son, Steven and Teresa Litty; daughter, Viola and Mark Martinelli; daughter, Karen Litty and Tracy Aldrich; son, David Litty and Jeff Nelson; son, William and Jessica Litty: grandchildren: Brian, Lori, Rhiannon, Drew, Anthony, Matthew, Sara, Sean, Rachael, Hannah, Hazel and Judah; and great grandchildren: Brennan, Eli, Parker, Frances, Charlotte and Baker.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, funeral arrangements are pending. The family requests donations "In Memory of James R. Litty", be given to Holy Trinity Church and mailed to 101 Walt Banks Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 30, 2020