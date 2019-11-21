|
James R. Meuhlen
84, of New Philadelphia, entered the gates of heaven on November 16, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Dessie Allen (White) Meuhlen. He was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School and had retired from the former Republic Steel where he worked as a steel worker. He was a longtime member of the YMCA at Dover and loved all types of sports but golfing, racquetball and softball were his favorites.
James was a godly man and is survived by his five daughters, whom he loved very much, Kandy (Donald) Dulesky and Gayle A. Lemasters of New Philadelphia, Jamie (Chris) Arthurs of Dover, Sharon Wallick of New Philadelphia and Anna Marie (Brian) Haakinson of Tennessee; two grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to his parents; a brother, Nicholas Meuhlen II and three sisters, Erma Korns, Carol Fisher and Dorothy Meuhlen also precede him in death.
In keeping with his wishes, he is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with a private family service being held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of James by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019