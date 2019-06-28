Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Church at New Philadelphia
86, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Community Hospice, Truman House, at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in New Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Dudley W. and Margaret L. Affolter Sulzener. He was a 1950 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded a purple heart for wounds that he had received in action. Jim was a lifetime member of the Jerusalem Church at New Philadelphia and loved playing golf and working his Christmas tree farm.

Surviving are his wife, Marlene Sulzener, whom he married Oct. 5, 1952; two sons, Steve (Paula) Sulzener of New Philadelphia and Dudley (Melissa) Sulzener of Goodyear, Ariz; a daughter, Tracy (Daniel) Moore of New Philadelphia; a sister, Lovonne Haines of Canton; six grandchildren, Stefane (Christian) Sexton of New Philadelphia, Scott (Bri) Sulzener of Leipzig, Germany, Jake (Brittany) Sulzener of Lexington, Ky., Josh (Alyssa) Sulzener of Canton, Victoria L. Moore of New Philadelphia and Marissa A. Moore of North Canton and five great-grandchildren, Aleah, Jayli, Kiera and Elise Sexton and Eloise Sulzener. In addition to his parents, an infant son, Robert Sulzener, also precedes him in death.

A service celebrating Jim's life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Jerusalem Church at New Philadelphia with Rev. Dr. Thomas Hendershot officiating. Burial will be in Jerusalem Church Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517, or, Jerusalem Church, 1417 Stone Creek Road SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jim by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 28, 2019
