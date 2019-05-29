|
James Robert "Bob" Ault
passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Bob was born in Shadyside, Ohio on Feb. 19, 1924, to the late Clyde D. and Caroline D. (Adams) Ault. Bob graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1942 and immediately went to work for the former La-Del Company (Joy Manufacturing) in the drafting department. Several years later, he was offered his first job in the brick business. Over his career, he worked in sales and management for The Goshen Brick Company, Columbia Firebrick and Whitacre-Greer Brick. He was well respected in the brick industry and passionate about his work. He loved to tell stories about hauling brick all over the United States in the trunk of his car or on his airplane. Bob became a pilot in the late 1950's and enjoyed flying from Harry Clever Field. He belonged to the EAA. He also loved boats and spent a lot of time boating with friends at Atwood Lake as well as trips to the Great Lakes. He was a longtime member of the Atwood Yacht Club and the New Phila Elks. His other hobbies included jazz music and photography. Bob was an avid golfer and nearly lifelong member of the Union Country Club (73 years). He told countless stories about golfing and his many trips to the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA.
On June 1, 1990, Bob was relieved from 66 years of bachelorhood when he married his wife, Carol (Mumaw) Ross Ault and became part of her large family. They were one week shy of celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary. In addition to Carol, he is survived by his step children, Jeff (Heidi) Ross, Jamie Ross and Jon Ross, all of New Philadelphia, and Julie (David) Gilbride of Holly Springs, N.C;, step grandchildren, Chase (Amy) Ross, Trisha (CJ) Shamp, both of New Philadelphia, Timberly (Alex) Pierce of Columbus, Tyler (Katelyn) Ross of Brewster, and Joshua and Lindsey Dail of Holly Springs, N.C; step great-grandchildren, CeCe and Caleb Shamp of New Philadelphia, Matthew and Melanie Ross of Brewster, and Leo Pierce of Columbus; and his beloved dog, Checkers. Though the large family was overwhelming to Bob at first, he grew to love them and connected to each in a unique way. They will all miss his kindness, sense of humor and stories. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, who died at the age of 17.
Friends and family are welcome to gather from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Union Country Club, his "second home" on Thursday, May 30, 2019. A formal time of reflection will begin at 4:30 followed by a toast from Carol at 5 p.m. Then, all are welcome to gather in fellowship at a reception, sharing stories and memories of Bob through 7 p.m. Bob's final days were under the care of the exceptional staff at the Truman House. In gratitude for the peaceful space and wonderful attention to both him and his family, please direct memorial contributions in Bob's memory to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bob by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2019