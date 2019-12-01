|
|
James Rosenberry
95, of Dover Ohio passed away peacefully and, on his terms, Monday, November 25, 2019, at Community Hospice Truman House. Jim was in the wonderful care of his family, Community Hospice professionals, good friends and his Northstar neighbors during a recent period of declining health. Born in a home on W Slingluff Ave. in Dover to Mercedes and Lloyd Rosenberry, Jim was raised just two blocks away on Race Street. He was inducted into the Us Army in 1943 and proudly served in the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions and the Aviation Cadet Program. In 1948 he married Helen Roth and they raised their family on E. Slingluff Ave. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Jim was a proud graduate of the Dover High School class of 1942. He loved everything about Dover and often said, as did his good friend Cliff Haglock, it was "the garden spot of the USA". As avid Dover Tornadoes fans, Helen and Jim were 48-year football season ticket holders. Jim also loved his family, flying, restoring vehicles and a gin martini. His love of flying began at the age of 10 when his father gave him a dime and he took a ride on a Ford Tri-Motor airplane at the current Clever Field in New Philadelphia. Jim was the owner of a Cessna 172 and enjoyed his time in the air. After retiring as a salesman for Warther Electric, Jim restored Packard Automobiles and drove them with Helen to auto shows throughout the midwest and the south. His love of Packards began as a young boy working for his father at Rosenberry Auto Sales, New Philadelphia, in the 1930s and he continued the business into the 1950s.
Recent fond memories of Jim with family and friends include many birthday celebrations in Canton at his favorite restaurant, Benders, with his favorite waiter Nickie, where he especially enjoyed a martini. Jim was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Dover, the former Dover Elks, VFW and Tuscarawas County Chapter 1077 Experimental Aircraft Association where he developed many lasting friendships.
Along with his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his son Richard, and sister, Jane Murphy Hanlon. He is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Janet (Bret) Hart of Kensington, MD, and son John (Kathy) Rosenberry of Columbus Ohio. Grandsons Zachary (Caitlin) Hart and James (Clare) Hart of Kensington, MD.; granddaughters Katelyn (Kate) Baldridge of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Lauren (Santi) Casanova of Dublin, Ohio. Great-grandchildren: Adalyn, Samantha and Darren Hart and James and Devin Hart of Kensington, MD, Jamison Baldridge of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Vicente and Nicolas Casanova of Dublin Ohio. The family would like to acknowledge Ron and Bev Prince of Beach City, Ohio for their friendship and kindness.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, beginning at 2 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover with Pastor Donald Rice officiating. Cremation will follow the services and a private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Dover Burial Park. Military honors will follow the services. A reception will take place in the Famous Endings Museum located in the Dover funeral home. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the time of the service. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Jim can sign the online guestbook located on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 1, 2019