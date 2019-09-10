|
|
James Thomas Locker
88, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Aultman Hospital in Canton, following a brief illness. Born in Fairfield Township, Ohio on February 26, 1931, he was one of 18 children to the late Clem E. and Gertrude S. (Grund) Locker, Sr. After graduating from Dover High School in 1950, Jim honorably served his country in the United States Army as a corporal during the Korean War. He was decorated with the Korean Service Medal with 2 bronze stars; the United Nations Service Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation. On December 28, 1951, he married his lifelong companion and friend, the former Frances E. Garrett, whom he met at a square dance in Somerdale. Together, they were members of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Philadelphia, where Jim was an active member and served as an usher. Jim's professional career spanned 30 years with the New Philadelphia Police Department, where he served as Chief of Police for 19 years. He also served 20 years as a councilman with the New Philadelphia City Council and more than 20 years as a board member with the Salvation Army. Jim was a member of the New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445, a 50-year member of the Fraternal Order of Police #4, and the Moose Club in Dover. Most importantly, Jim was a devoted and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his "honey girls" and "honey boys" and enjoyed attending their events and throwing the wiffle ball in the backyard. He could also be found canning, square dancing, or playing cards with friends and family. He and his son-in-law, Keith, spent many days mushroom hunting also. Jim also loved to watch the Dover and New Philadelphia football teams play under the lights, and spent many days on the golf course.
Jim will be deeply missed by his wife of 67 years, Frances; his children, Jeff (Kim) Locker of Dover, Thomas (Vicki) Locker of New Philadelphia, and Brenda (Keith) Gonda of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Shannon (Josh) Maurer and their children, Owen, Reese, Boston, and Brooklynn; Tiffany (Brandon) Winnie and their children, Sage, Gabe, Sammie, Arya, and Sophia; Kourtney (Casey) Perkowski and their children, Piper, Bella, Kinley, and Sawyer; Kevin (Jennifer) Locker and their daughter, Olivia; David (Alyssa) Locker and their daughter, Rosie; Valerie (Wesley) Newton and their son, Thomas; Brittany (Trey) Perkowski and their children Rory and McGuire; Alanna (Russ) Erwin and their children Lily and Gianna; and Kathleen Locker; and his siblings, Pauline, Shirley, Faye, and Marlene. Jim was preceded in passing by his siblings, Agnes, Dan, Paul, John, Dorothy, Alma, Clem Jr., Robert, Russell, Eva, Jean, Charles and Ray.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Rev. Scott Nellis will officiate a funeral service on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia. Visitation will be held in the church one hour prior to the service also. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia where the New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445 will render military honors. Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 202 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jim by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019